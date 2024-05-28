St. Eustatius Positive reactions on appointments at Statia Government Redactie 28-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new employees together with Island Governor Alida Francis and Commissioner Arlene Spanner. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- On Monday, The Government of St. Eustatius officially announced the appointment of five new government employees, which led to quite some positive feedback on various Social Media Channels. Edrienna Brandao, Shaniska James, Raimie Richardson and Zahria Spanner – who took the oath of office on Thursday May 23 2024.

Edrieënna Brandao is a policy and programme adviser to island commissioner Reuben Merkman; Shaniska James is a public space and environment inspector at the licensing, supervision and enforcement unit; Raimie Richardson is Statia’s first-ever heritage inspector and Zahria Spanner is administrative assistant at GIS Statia.

The Government of St. Eustatius wishes the new employees success in their journey as Government Employees.