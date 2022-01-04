Post office Bonaire will now reopen to the public on January 6th

- 37Shares
KRALENDIJK– Flamingo Express Dutch Caribbean (FXDC Post) will not be open to the public until January 6.
The postal company previously indicated that it would reopen to the public as soon as possible after an outbreak of Covid-19 among its staff. FXDC now says that, after further advice, it has decided not to open its doors to the public until Thursday, November 6.
The company states that it finds the course of business annoying, but on the other hand wants to make the best decisions for the safety of both employees and customers of the post office.
Insolation
The BES-Reporter understands that a number of employees are currently still in isolation, after infections among some staff members.
