Postulation for elections Bonaire set for January 30

KRALENDIJK – On January 30, 2023, the postulation for the elections of the members of the island council and electoral college of Bonaire will take place.

On that day, lists of candidates and other required forms can be submitted at Pasangharan, Wilhelminaplein 1, from 09:00 to 17:00 (by appointment). The lists of candidates, the declarations of consent of the candidates with their candidacy, the authorizations to place the designation of the political group above a list of candidates, the authorizations to place a designation formed by merging the designations of political groupings or abbreviations and finally statements of support for a list of candidates.

Forms

The necessary forms are available free of charge up to and including the day of nomination at the administrative office at Wilhelminaplein 1 and at the Civil Affairs department at Kaya Neerlandia 40.

For more information about the legal requirements regarding the submission of the documents for the nomination and for making an appointment, please contact us via electionsbonaire@bonairegov.com