THE BOTTOM – On Tuesday the Hells Gate farm, Hydroponics farm, and Saba Reach farm joined forces to host an insightful potato growing workshop.

Personnel of all three farms came together to learn from experts and exchange knowledge, paving the way for further development, professionalization, and collaboration in our farming community.

Market

The products of all three farms are sold on the Wednesday farmer’s markets at Bizzy B in Windwardside.