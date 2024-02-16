Potential contractors pay site visit at new harbor location Saba

THE BOTTOM- A group of potential contractors have visited the location of the new harbour to be constructed in Saba.

The site visit was part of the official tender procedure for the construction of Black Rocks harbor took place on January 31, 2024. A total of twenty representatives from in total ten different contracting companies from the Caribbean, North America and Europe were present.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers welcomed the contractors and explained the importance of the project to the island. This was followed by presentations by the project team on the background of the project, the reference design and the procurement process. Contractors were given the opportunity to ask clarifying questions.

In the afternoon, participants visited the two project sites: Fort Bay Harbor and the Black Rocks area. Improving the facilities at Fort Bay is part of the harbour project, as in future, this harbour will continue to be used as the harbour for all cargo traffic.

The selected contractor will widen the roll on-roll off ramp to accommodate larger cargo vessels and will expand the container yard and the shore protection.

Black Rocks

At the Black Rocks site an entirely new harbor will be developed for all other harbor users: the fishermen, dive centers, ferries and recreational vessels. This new, user-friendly and attractive harbor will have about 35 slips for the local fleet and visitors. Black Rocks Harbor will also be suitable for use by roll on-roll off vessels in case of emergency.

The deadline for submitting bids for the ‘design and build of Black Rocks Harbor and Fort Bay Harbor improvement works’ is May 1, 2024. TenderNed, the Dutch government’s online tendering system, is being used for the tender to ensure a transparent, open tender procedure. Bids will be evaluated based on the prequalification criteria, the technical proposal and the commercial proposal. The aim is to select a contractor and sign the contract for the construction of the harbor before July 1, 2024.

One step closer

According to the Government of Saba, with the tender process underway, the realization of this ambitious and long-awaited project is one step closer.