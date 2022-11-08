9 november 2022 00:37 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Weather

Power outage in some areas of Bonaire due to heavy rain

29

KRALENDIJK – Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused problems for many households on Bonaire last night. Houses were flooded and power went out.

At the moment there is power outage in some areas of Bonaire, including: Hato partially, Sabadeco, Lagoen Hill and Belnem partially.

In order to secure the safety of employees, WEB is currently unable to execute the work. As soon as the situation has normalized WEB will work on solving the interruptions.

Acting Lieutenant Governor Nolly Oleana decided this morning to close all childcare and schools.

Aantal keer gelezen: 169

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English