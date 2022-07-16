16 juli 2022 18:52 pm

Preparation for big celebration Lottery foundation Bonaire

Preperations for the celebration were already visible on Friday evening. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On the Wilhelminaplein, on Friday evening, work was already underway on the set-up for the large-scale celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru (FNWB) which will take place on Saturday evening.

It is noticeable that there has been very selective communication about the celebration. A neutral press release from the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) only reports that the square has been closed to traffic, as well as a part of the road. No mention is made of what the shutdown is required for.

