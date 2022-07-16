Preparation for big celebration Lottery foundation Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On the Wilhelminaplein, on Friday evening, work was already underway on the set-up for the large-scale celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru (FNWB) which will take place on Saturday evening.

It is noticeable that there has been very selective communication about the celebration. A neutral press release from the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) only reports that the square has been closed to traffic, as well as a part of the road. No mention is made of what the shutdown is required for.