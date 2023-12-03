3 december 2023 12:23 pm

Preparations for Ride of the Roses 2024 kicked off on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Preparations for Ride for the Roses 2024 have commenced on Bonaire. The organizers initiated the planning for the event scheduled on January 28, 2024.

During a press conference on Friday, the parties behind the local edition of the Ride discussed the inception of the idea, and highlighted Orco Bank’s decision to become the primary sponsor.

Desiree Alberto-Martina from ORCO Bank emphasized the importance of supporting the fight against cancer and involving as many people as possible in the event. 

Jursey Marshall, the president of Ride for the Roses Bonaire, announced that the event will take place simultaneously on January 28 in both Curaçao and Bonaire. 

Donation Kas Flamboyan

As part of the kick-off, a substantial $8,000 check was presented to Hospice Kas Flamboyan as a donation, greatly appreciated by the island’s first and only hospice.

