Preparations started for Dia di Boneiru celebration

KRALENDIJK- The government has started organizing the Dia di Boneiru, which can be held again in the traditional way this year after a long time. The prevention measures surrounding COVID-19 have prevented this in recent years.

Exhibitors can register to set up a stand at the SKAL department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB). The payment for the stand must then be made at the Civil Affairs department, on the account ‘volksfeesten’. This proof of payment must then be returned to the SKAL department.

The OLB points out that the last day on which payment can be made for a stand is August 30.