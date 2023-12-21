Presentation of Publication Yearbook CBS The Caribbean Netherlands in Numbers 2023

KRALENDIJK – On the 19th of December, the yearbook of Statistics Netherlands (CBS) was presented to the acting Island Governor of Bonaire.

This latest edition focuses on key economic and social figures about the Caribbean Netherlands society. Each chapter of the publication starts with a question and different subjects, photos, charts, and infographics give the reader a picture of the current situation on the islands.

It can be found as longread online on www.cbs.nl/cn and as hard copy at the CBS’ office.