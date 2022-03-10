KRALENDIJK- The theme of World Kidney Day this year is “Healthy kidneys for everyone”. An information meeting about this will be held on Thursday 10 March from 19.00 to 21.00 in the neighborhood center Tera Kora on Kaya Monsignor Nieuwindt. The meeting is in Papiamento. World Kidney Day will also be covered on 10 March on radio and television.
People often do not know what the function of the kidneys is and what causes damage to the kidneys. You don’t notice that the kidneys are not working as well until the kidney function drops below 30%. One in ten adults has kidney damage. This is expected to increase further in the coming years.
Waste products
Our kidneys ensure that waste products from our body are excreted with the urine. If the kidneys no longer work properly, they can no longer function properly and fluid can accumulate in the body. This problem can be detected by examining the blood or urine.
There are various causes for the development of kidney disease. In adults, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure are common causes. These disorders are common on Bonaire. If these conditions can be prevented or treated properly, it reduces the risk of kidney damage. Early detection of kidney damage can slow further deterioration.
Also read:
- Bonlab receives international accreditation
- Saba Solar parks, subsidies help to mitigate higher electricity prices
- Petition to ban bar fights
- Plenty of violations during traffic controls
- Female entrepreneurs Saba in spotlight on International Women’s Day
- Presentation on Bonaire for World Kidney Day
- Saba gets ready for Saba Doet
- Tackling international crime will be better for the Caribbean Netherlands through a direct connection with INTERPOL
- Council lady Coffie wants to know what the situation is with BONLAB
- Bonaire Airport acquires several plots of land within Airport perimeters
- Government Bonaire will only report COVID-19 figures once a week
- Adopt-A-Box project launched on Saba
- Saba’s Taxi driver Donna Cain retires
- Bonaire Government: Better monitoring animal welfare and dog biting incidents
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur Sint Eustatius