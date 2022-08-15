Presentation survey-results local press employees

KRALENDIJK- Next Tuesday will be the presentation of the results of the Media Workers Survey, which was carried out last year and the recommendations based on it, followed by an interactive session about media development on our islands.

During the meeting in the Plaza Resort, the data from the survey will be presented, the stimulation fund for journalism will be discussed and there will be room for those involved to exchange ideas with each other.

Media Pressure Cooker

This weekend there will be an interactive workshop for the local press of the BES islands. Under the name Media Pressure Cooker, members of the press will carry out and present an assignment together.