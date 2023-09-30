Price Comparison Shows: Unique Supermarket Has Lowest Prices on Saba

THE BOTTOM- A price comparison carried out by the Government of Saba shows that Unique Supermarket is the supermarket with the lowest prices on the island.

Out of a list of 47 items compared in the price comparison, Unique Supermarket has the lowest price 18 times, followed by Big Rock market with the lowest price on 15 items in the comparison. Emporium registers the lowest price on 10 of the items listed, while Saba Wishes only scores the lowest price in just 1 of the products used for the comparison.

The price difference between the supermarkets can be steep. An example are apples, which cost 66 cents at Emporium, but as much as 1 dollar and 50 cents at Big Rock. Tomatoes clocked in at 4 dollar and 50 cents at Big Rock, but as much as 6 dollars and 75 cents at Unique. Another steep difference is for the price of potatoes, which cost 1.75 per kilo at Unique, but as much as 4 dollars per kilo at Emporium. There are also items which cost exactly the same at all four stores, such as Helman’s Mayonnaise for the price of 3.75 at all supermarkets.

Not very informative

Unfortunately, the price comparison as carried out and published by Government is not very informative, as no conclusions are drawn in the report, nor has more in-depth calculations been carried out. While the comparison states that quality of the product has not been taken into consideration, this seems of little influence. In most cases all four supermarkets carry the exact same brand.