Price for eggs on Bonaire will increase with one dollar 

KRALENDIJK- After a period of 5 years, during which the price of a dozen eggs remained unchanged, it is now rising by 1 dollar per dozen. A carton of eggs will now cost $3 and 80 cents.
An increase in production costs is to blame for the higher price of eggs. That write the two main producers on the island, Punta Blanca Farms and Bienaventura Farms.
Loyalty
The rate increase will take effect on April 11. “We thank the customers on the island for their loyalty to us as a local producer,” the two producers write in a joint press statement on Wednesday.
The biggest complaint in recent weeks is not so much the price, but the scarcity of eggs on the island. Most supermarkets run out of stock quickly, so that many consumers are frantically looking for the supermarket where they are still in stock.
