PHILIPSBURG – The petrol price on Sint Maarten has risen to 3 guilders and thirty cents per liter (USD 1.84). That is much more expensive than, for example, on Bonaire.

The government in Philipsburg says it regrets that the development of prices on the International markets is still not going in the right direction, partly due to the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Economy and Transport says it is still working on measures to reduce the price of petrol, as has been done on the other islands.