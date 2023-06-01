Primary School Het Koraal now also an officially funded school

KRALENDIJK – Primary School Het Koraal has now become an officially funded school after receiving a decision from the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science.

Vera Dohmen, board member and director of the school, expressed her delight at the decision. “We are so incredibly happy about this. We have worked so hard for it. Many thanks to everyone who made this possible,” said Dohmen in response to the letter from the Ministry.

Het Koraal aims for a more individual approach to students, taking into account their differences. Since its establishment, the school has received enthusiastic responses from parents who have enrolled their children there. In November 2022, the education inspection conducted a quality assessment of the school, and the results were positive.

