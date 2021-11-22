Princess Beatrix present at DCNA convention Curaçao

- 31Shares
KRALENDIJK – From Tuesday 23 to Friday 27 November, after a 2-year hiatus, another convention of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will take place.
Special this year is that the patroness of the organization, HM Princess Beatrix, will be present. The convention will be organized this year in Curaçao. It is not the first time that the former queen will be present at the convention.
Themes
This year’s three central themes are governance, climate change and the involvement of young people in nature conservation. The park management organizations of all six Dutch Caribbean islands will be present at the convention.
