- 9Shares
DEN HAAG- Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands has tested positive for the corona virus.
The princess had herself tested, after experiencing mild cold symptoms. The Princess is at home in isolation and adheres to the rules of life for people who have tested positive. Persons who have been in close contact with Princess Beatrix have been informed.
Curaçao
Last week Princess Beatrix paid a trip to Curaçao to be present for a convention from the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance. This quickly led to speculation on Saturday, that she may have been infected while in Curaçao. Curaçao over the last few weeks has had few positive tests, much less than is the case in Bonaire, in spite having a much bigger population.
The princess has not only been fully vaccinated for some time, but has already had a booster shot.
Also read:
- Princess Beatrix tests positive for Corona
- Four Junior Ranges receive Dive Certificate thanks to VIP Diving
- Saxomonia Bonaire gives presentation in sentro di bario Ambiona
- Letter to the editor: ‘Opportunity or Oppression on Saba?’
- Saba unites to celebrate Saba Day 2021
- PDB requests public meeting on ‘oral order of consent’ Chogogo
- Statia introduces reusable shopping bags
- Vaughn Sams represents PLP fraction at Saba Day celebration
- Saba starts COVID-19 booster campaign
- Bright colors and a vibrant future
- Wireless equipment can cause interference
- Director Expertise Center Education Care
- EZ Air executed inaugural flight to Medellín
- MBO Bonaire signs cooperation agreement with ROC Mondriaan from The Hague
- Letter to the Editor: ‘Better no Archaeology than Controversial archaeology’