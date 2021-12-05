Princess Beatrix tests positive for Corona













DEN HAAG- Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands has tested positive for the corona virus.

The princess had herself tested, after experiencing mild cold symptoms. The Princess is at home in isolation and adheres to the rules of life for people who have tested positive. Persons who have been in close contact with Princess Beatrix have been informed.

Curaçao

Last week Princess Beatrix paid a trip to Curaçao to be present for a convention from the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance. This quickly led to speculation on Saturday, that she may have been infected while in Curaçao. Curaçao over the last few weeks has had few positive tests, much less than is the case in Bonaire, in spite having a much bigger population.

The princess has not only been fully vaccinated for some time, but has already had a booster shot.