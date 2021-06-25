Prison Sentence for Man who killed Fellow Student on Saba















The Bottom, Saba- A 35-year-old man who had initially been acquitted, has now been convicted on appeal for the killing of a fellow student Kavya Guda on Saba in the year 2015.

The Bosnian native denied any involvement, but DNA testing in 2017 linked him to the death of the victim. He was also convicted of a large amount of child pornography on his computer.

The office of the Public Prosecutor demanded a prison sentence of 8 years, but the judge has reached a higher sentence: 11 years.