The Bottom, Saba- A 35-year-old man who had initially been acquitted, has now been convicted on appeal for the killing of a fellow student Kavya Guda on Saba in the year 2015.
The Bosnian native denied any involvement, but DNA testing in 2017 linked him to the death of the victim. He was also convicted of a large amount of child pornography on his computer.
The office of the Public Prosecutor demanded a prison sentence of 8 years, but the judge has reached a higher sentence: 11 years.
Also read:
- Winair Returns to Bonaire with Weekly Flight
- 1 new infection and 1 recovery Bonaire
- Lodi Project is Making Huge Progress
- Prison Sentence for Man who killed Fellow Student on Saba
- Also want to be a foster parent?
- Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip
- Update: Measures for Carnival on Statia
- Container full of Gas Cylinders Topples over on South Pier Bonaire
- US and Dutch Travelers can soon travel to Bonaire without any Covid test
- 54 MBO students on Bonaire Register for Corona Vaccine
- Get your vaccination for COVID-19
- Alida Francis: Low Vaccination Grade Statia Worrisome
- ‘Even More’ Roads to be Renovated in Bonaire
- Police in Bonaire Warn Against possible presence of Poison at Lagun Beach
- Delegation to Miami to Discuss Bonaire as a Cruise Destination