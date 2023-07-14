Procurement process promotional gifts for the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland | Advertisement

The Shared Service Organisation Caribbean Netherlands is looking for suppliers who can provide promotional gifts for the organisation of the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN). For example, end- of-year gifts to express appreciation to colleagues. Or, for example, gifts to strengthen the relationship with cooperation partners.

Through an open procedure, the RCN wants to get in touch with the suppliers who can provide this service.

Are you interested and registered with the Chamber of Commerce for the subject of this contract? Then email your company name and contact details to aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com by Friday the 21 st of July, 2023 at the latest, with the subject “Registration procurement process promotional gifts”.