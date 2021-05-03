Progress by SECAR at Statia Airport Excavation













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Mr. Eric Stegmaier, SECAR’s illustrator at the airport excavation, expertly interprets artifacts which are being discovered. Pictures are taken but illustrations capture features which cameras do not pick up. The illustration on attached image is ‘work in progress’. It is a rendering of a jug handle found in the prehistoric section of the dig. The piece is ceramic and dates from the late Saladoid period. Saladoid culture is a pre-Columbian indigenous culture of territory in present-day Venezuela and the Caribbean that flourished from 500 BCE to 545 CE.



More updates on the excavation at the airport will follow

