ProKids concludes with handing out of certificates

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday afternoon, the 18th ProKids edition was concluded on Sorobon with the handing out of certificates to the participants.

A total of 65 participants in the various categories competed for first place. Both Phar Marta on behalf of sponsor Telbo, as well as Gissette Emers on behalf of the deputy of sport were present at the opening to encourage the participants. After the official kick-off of the competitions by Liesje Zaragosa, the young participants were able to sail away.

The ProKids organization says it is grateful to the various sponsors for their contributions, which make the event possible every year.