23 mei 2022 07:48 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Sports

ProKids concludes with handing out of certificates

2

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday afternoon, the 18th ProKids edition was concluded on Sorobon with the handing out of certificates to the participants.

A total of 65 participants in the various categories competed for first place. Both Phar Marta on behalf of sponsor Telbo, as well as Gissette Emers on behalf of the deputy of sport were present at the opening to encourage the participants. After the official kick-off of the competitions by Liesje Zaragosa, the young participants were able to sail away.

The ProKids organization says it is grateful to the various sponsors for their contributions, which make the event possible every year.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!