Prosecutor’s Office offers 5000 dollar reward in armed robbery case St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – On Monday, the 15th of May 2023 at about 8:45 p.m., an armed robbery took place on a cash runner on Fort Oranjestraat in St. Eustatius.

Two masked men surprised a security guard who was depositing the daily proceeds from a supermarket at an ATM. Both men were armed with firearms and violently robbed the security guard of the money in his possession. The victim was struck on the head with a firearm, leaving him injured. A substantial amount of money was taken in the robbery.

Due to the seriousness and impact of this crime, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is offering a USD 5,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of this case.

Information

Anyone who has information about this armed robbery or who saw anything on the evening in question are invited to contact the police via the phone number +5999 524 9734 or via the anonymous tip line 9310.