Public announcement Public Entity St. Eustatius

The Government Commissioner of Public Entity St. Eustatius, enacting as the Executive Council, * hereby announces that in its meeting of June 28, 2022 has approved the

Preliminary Draft Revision of the Spatial Development Plan

The revision of the Spatial Development Plan aims to adapt the Spatial Development Plan to the spatial consequences of recent and future developments on St. Eustatius.

The preliminary draft revision will be available for inspection from 29 August 2022 for a period of 2 weeks. During this period of 2 weeks, three walk-in meetings will be organized on:

September 7 from 9.00AM – 12.00PM / 2:00PM-5:00PM

September 8 from 6.00PM – 9.30PM

The meetings will be held at the Public Library

During these moments, anyone can come by to ask questions about the plan and share ideas and reactions. An informative radio program will be broadcasted on September 6 from 9.00AM – 10.00AM.

The preliminary draft revision of the Spatial Development Plan can be viewed at the Government Office on the Van Tonningenweg, at the ENI Directorate (former Planning Office), in the Public Library and on the website http://www.statiagovernment.com/.

On behalf of the Executive Council of Public Entity St. Eustatius

The Government Commissioner *

Ms. M.A.U. Francis

*Conform Artikel 6 wet herstel voorzieningen Sint Eustatius