Public Entity Bonaire opens digital help desk for citizens

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire is pleased to announce the opening of a new digital help desk to better serve the citizens of Bonaire.

The help desk serves as a central point for answering questions and providing support for all services within the Public Entity Bonaire via various channels including phone, WhatsApp, chat, and email. Citizens can now easily contact the OLB via the help desk, where dedicated staff are available to address their queries. The aim is to simplify the process of obtaining information and support and resolving issues.

The help desk is open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. There are several ways to contact the help desk, including via phone & WhatsApp at 715-5330, email at info@bonairegov.com, or via the website www.bonairegov.com

Simultaneously, work is underway to establish a physical help center for citizens of Bonaire, the Customer Service Center. The Customer Service Center aims to centralize the services of the OLB. This means that in the near future, all service points of the OLB will be found under one roof in a single building. A citizen can perform all necessary actions including applying for and collecting permits, all civil registration matters, among others, under one roof and with guidance.

During the official opening of the help desk on March 31, 2023, a “sneak peek” of the location of the Customer Service Center will be given. This future infrastructure marks a significant step in the overall development of customer satisfaction and the level of service provided by the OLB.