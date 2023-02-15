Public Entity launches information campaign about voting

KRALENDIJK – This week the Public Entity Bonaire will start the information campaign about the elections of March 15 next for the Island Council and the Electoral College.

With the slogan “I Vote! You too, right?” voters will be informed about where, when, why and how to vote on March 15, 2023. By communicating in four languages, Dutch, Papiamentu, English and Spanish, we try to reach as many voters on the island as possible.

It also discusses how to obtain a voting card if it is not delivered and how to authorize someone else if you cannot vote yourself on election day.

