Public Health Bonaire Concerned about Daily Positives

Kralendijk- While the total number of active cases continues its downward trend, Public Health authorities on Bonaire continue to be worried about the daily positive test ration of about 30%.

Of the 60 people tested on Thursday, 18 turned positive. 50 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are a total of 19 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 12 people are admitted at the hospital on Bonaire, 3 of which receive treatment in the intensive care department.







1 person is in the hospital of Curacao, 1 person is in the hospital of Aruba and 5 people in the hospital in Colombia.