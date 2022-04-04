Public Health Department informs Healthcare Professionals about ‘long COVID’ 

KRALENDIJK – Last week, the Public Health department on Bonaire updated health care professionals on the island about the disease picture of the long-term effects of COVID-19, also referred to as ‘long COVID’.

Public Healt doctor Loes Jaspers presented the results of a study that was conducted on Bonaire, among those who have had COVID-19 and are still experiencing adverse effects from it. Of the 414 people who took part in the study after being infected with COVID-19, 160 continued to experience symptoms more than 4 weeks after recovery.

Complaints

The most common complaints are fatigue, a deteriorated condition and shortness of breath.