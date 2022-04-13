Public Health doctor Loes Jaspers is succeeded by Bert Wolters

KRALENDIJK – As of April 1, 2022, Loes Jaspers will no longer work as a doctor for infectious disease control and society at the Department of Public Health. Bert Wolters will succeed Jaspers from that date.
Wolters has worked since 1992 as a social and health infectious disease control doctor at the GGD in Groningen. During this period he also worked as a doctor to combat tuberculosis and Wolters worked as a forensic doctor.
Research
Loes Jaspers will remain on Bonaire until June 2022. She processes the results of the research into complaints that people have after they have had COVID-19, or lung COVID.
