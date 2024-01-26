26 januari 2024 10:34 am

Public information session on Statia harbour renovation

The harbour should not only get better equipped, but also safer than is currently the case. Photo: BES-Reporter

ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius, with support from the Directorate-General of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, is preparing to undertake a project to renovate and expand the port. 

The aim is to restore the maritime infrastructure and improve accessibility and safety at the harbour.

As part of the planning, the project team would like to hear from you. Therefore, residents are invited to a public information session on Wednesday 31 January 2024. Walk in can be done at any time between 4:30PM and 7:00PM. The team will share details of the plan, answer questions, address your concerns, and seek input of residents. 

