Pursuit ends in two arrests

KRALENDIJK – A police car chase on the Kaya Korona ended in two arrests Monday night.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested for violation of the Bonaire Road Traffic Ordinance, for failing to respond to a police request, for resisting with threats against a public servant, for violation of the BES Opium Act and for violation of the BES Weapons Act.

Interfering

During the arrest a group of people also started to interfere with the arrest, with one young man threatening and insulting the police. This 17-year-old young man was arrested for obstructing an official act and for insulting and threatening an official in office. The car was impounded. When the car was searched, a small quantity of drugs and a knife were found and seized.