Qredits participates for third year in Global Money Week activities Bonaire Redactie 2024-03-27

The participants during their visit to the KPCN Cyber Crime Team. Photo: Qredits

KRALENDIJK- Qredits Bonaire has participated in the ‘Global Money Week’, organized by the Terramar Museum, for the third consecutive year.

This year, the focus was on raising awareness about financial risks, with sessions focused on cybercrime and identity protection, in collaboration with the Cyber Crime Team of the KPCN and CBP BES.

Youngsters

Qredits emphasizes the importance of protecting young people against crimes such as ‘Money Mule’, ‘Phishing’, and identity theft when it comes to their financial future.