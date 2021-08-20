Quarantined Statia Residents all test negative after Covid-scare













The presence of Drayer on the island, while infected with the Covid-19 virus most probably contracted in Curaçao, led to quite a scare on St. Eustatius. Photo: Dick Drayer.

Oranjestad- All people on St. Eustatius, placed in quarantine after the covid-scare relating journalist Dick Drayer who had arrived and Statia and turned out positive, have in the meantime tested negative. This means they no longer have to quarantine.

As a result of Drayer’s infection, based on contact-tracing 42 persons were placed in quarantine. One person did become infected, but has recovered by now. All persons who were placed in quarantine were tested on their last day of quarantine. As of Wednesday, August 18th fifteen persons in quarantine were tested. In addition, twenty-six people were tested on Thursday, August 19th. As a result, all tests are negative.

According to Government, presently there is only one positive COVID-19 case on the Island. A contained case that was contracted on St. Maarten.

St. Maarten

Government also indicate that the situation on St. Maarten remains delicate and that therefore, St. Maarten continues to be on the very high risk list. “St. Maarten will remain a very high risk country. All fully vaccinated persons entering from St. Maarten have to go in quarantine for 5 days upon arrival. Persons with a same day transfer from very high risk countries can still enter, if vaccinated with the monitoring protocol“, according to a statement from Statia Government

According to local Government, for medical referrals to St. Maarten there is close contact between QBMC, SMMC, ZVK and Public Health, to assure the safety of the medical referrals.

Drayer

Drayer, who had tested negative in Curaçao before traveling to St. Eustatius, is still battling the effects of his Covid-19 infection at the SMMC in St. Maarten.