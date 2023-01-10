Quartermaster Climate Table Ed Nijpels received on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The recently appointed Quartermaster for the Climate Table on Bonaire, Ed Nijpels, is on an inventory working visit to our island this week. On Monday Nijpels was received at the Flamingo Airport by Commissioner James Kroon of the Environment.

Nijpels has a busy week ahead. For example, he has various consultations with Island Governor Edison Rijna, the Commissioners and civil servants of the Department of Spatial Planning and Development. Discussions with various stakeholders from the business community and nature organizations are also on the agenda. The purpose of this working visit is to obtain as much information as possible about the climate situation on our island in order to then start working on a joint approach to combat the consequences of climate change on Bonaire.

“In view of his extensive experience as former chairman of the Energy Agreement and Progress Consultation Climate Agreement, he has been selected, at the request of the Public Entity Bonaire, to help set up this climate table; a central platform where all relevant knowledge and policy aimed at adaptation and mitigation are brought together and from which policy choices are prepared”, says Commissioner Kroon about Nijpels’ involvement with the island and the topic.