Queen Máxima of The Netherlands will visit Colombia next week

Her Majesty Queen Máxima will visit the Republic of Colombia from Sunday afternoon, February 25, to Wednesday, February 28, as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

During her visit, Queen Máxima will focus on promoting access to safe and affordable financial services, as well as the theme of financial health. On Monday, she will visit various projects around Medellin, including fintech Avista, Cooperative Financiera de Antioquia, and a farm receiving training in organic farming.

Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled for meetings in Bogotá on financial inclusion and its relationship with financial health. This visit will be attended by representatives of the Reference Group, with whom Queen Máxima has been working since 2009, marking her second visit to Colombia in her role as UNSGSA.