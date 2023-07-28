28 juli 2023 22:46 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news

Radio-exams Saba & Sint Eustatius | Advertisement

27

The Radiocommunications Agency hereby announces that the following radio exams will be organised:

Type of examFee
VHF Operator’s Certificate$28,- USD

The exams will take place on the following dates:

IslandDate
St. EustatiusOctober 23rd & 24th
SabaOctober 25nd & 26th

To apply for an exam, please send an email to ‘Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur ’, via the following email address: bes@rdi.nl. Applications can be done on for Statia until the 11th of September and for Saba until the 14th of September 2023. Please indicate in email the keyword “Radio-exams” and state your name, address, email and telephone number. We hereby remind you that VHF radio installations on board boats or (restricted) coastal stations can only be operated by persons holding a valid radio operator’s.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius