Radiocommunications Agency becomes Authority of Digital Infrastucture | Advertentie

Society is digitizing more and more. Not only is the use of (smart) radio equipment increasing. A growing amount of services are also being used via the digital infrastructure.

In the European Netherlands, developments have led to an expansion of (supervisory) tasks in the field of digital security. It is expected that this expansion will also continue in the Caribbean Netherlands in the coming years. For those reasons, as of January 1, 2023, we will be called: Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur (RDI).

As of January 9, 2023, you will find more information about RDI at www.rijksdienstcn.com/economy-climate/RDI. From that date, you can direct your questions to BES@RDI.nl. Until January 8, 2023, you can reach us through the usual channels and contact details of Radiocommunications Agency.