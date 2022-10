KRALENDIJK- On the first day of the Regatta Festival, the rain was a major bummer. Although initially many people had come to see and dance to the performing bands on the stage in front of the Administrative Office, the crowd quickly dissipated after the first rain showers.

A fair amount of rain is expected for the next few days, especially in the evening and night. There is therefore quite a chance that the Regatta Festival will be less successful compared to other years.