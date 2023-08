ORANJESTAD – Bird watchers in Aruba got a pleasant surprise after the heavy rainfall when a magnificent Roseate Spoonbill was seen hanging about in the protected Wetlands areas.

According to Aruba National Park Foundation, The Roseate Spoonbill or known locally as ‘Chucharon Cora’ was seen foraging in muddy waters to catch small fish, crustaceans, and other aquatic invertebrates. According to the foundation, the bird’s migration route passes through Aruba.