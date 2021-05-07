Raw Elements Rogue Promotion Campaign leads to whole series of events













Kralendijk- A marketing campaign by skin care producer Raw Elements has led to a lot of controversy on the island and subsequently also the resignation of the representative of the Company in Bonaire.

Over het past few days many photos could be seen circulating on the internet, showing that the name and logo of the Company had been spray painted on various monuments on the island, including at the slave huts and on other monuments.







Local Sales Manager, Mavelly Velandia, after seeing the commotion, stated among others on Facebook that she was not responsible for the act, and she had resigned from her post. Velandia stated that she felt this was ‘so not’ Bonaire and was herself also upset by what had transparired.

Letter

Adnan Hassan, from the Mindful Spirit Foundation has in the meantime written a letter to Brian Guadagno

Founder and CEO of Raw Elements to ask for a reaction on behalf of the company. A Company Spokesperson earlier denied any involvement in the matter. As both the previous local representative and the Company deny being responsible, the question is who then is or was responsible for the act.

As far as the BES-Reporter knows, no reaction from Guadagno was received so far.