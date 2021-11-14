RCN employees provide training for the Ministry of Justice Curaçao

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- Last week, the head of Communications of RCN, Lucia Beck and communication officer Shurandy Thodé facilitated a training to 24 employees of the Ministry of Justice in Curaçao.
During the session, Beck and Thodé shared experiences about their work at the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN). The central topic of the training was the role of Social Media in the work of today’s Communication advisors.
Trainings
The Ministry of Justice in Curaçao regularly organizes training courses for employees, and the one facilitated by Beck and Thodé forms part of that program.
At the closing of the training, Prime Minister Gilmer (Pik) Pisas and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice, Desiree Lai-Promes, were also present. Both thanked the RCN employees for the training they provided.
