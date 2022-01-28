RCN First Kingdom Government Organization to switch to SAP cloud system

KRALENDIJK- The Shared Service Organization of the National Office for the Caribbean Netherlands has a first: with the introduction of SAP Cloud, it can call itself the first government agency in our Kingdom to benefit from the latest version of the SAP system.
The new SAP system for managing the purchasing and financial processes has been in the works for about a year – from designing the new processes and building the system to training the end users and finally the migration and go-live , which ran flawlessly last month.
The management of the Shared Service Organization – which carries out business operations for all government institutions on Bonaire, Stl Eustatius and Saba – chose SAP SaaS Cloud solution because of the many advantages that the platform brings.
Advice
Consultancy firm iQibt, specialized in SAP and improving financial government processes, was brought on board as an advisor. After a review of the organization and wishes from the business and IT, iQibt advised to set up a new system based on SAP Cloud technology – SAP S/4HANA Cloud for supporting the financial processes and SAP Ariba for the purchasing processes.
