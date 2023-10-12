RCN raises rainbow flag to close off “Diversity week”

KRALENDIJK – During the past week the working group for Diversity & Inclusion held the first “Diversity week” with the theme “Differences are enriching!”. During last week, a number of activities were held to bring more light to Diversity, where the differences that unite us were reflected upon.

“I think it is important that the government, like the population on our islands, consists of different people. Therefore, different in origin, gender, religion, age, identity, that there is room for people with disabilities etc. And as far as I’m concerned, diversity goes hand in hand with inclusion; not only participating but also knowing, participating in decisions. Differences actually lead to greater strength”, says RCN Director Tim Muller.