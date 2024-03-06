News Reading training at the Bonaire Library for parents Redactie 2024-03-06 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Public Library Bonaire is organizing a free training for parents of children between 0 and 4 years old on Saturday, March 9, 2024, where they will learn how to read in a playful way and imitate sounds during reading.

The training, which takes place from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, offers parents the opportunity to sign up via email or phone. Jennifer Pocornie-Martis, the head of the library, emphasizes the importance of reading for the language development of young children and encourages parents to participate.

The training, part of the ‘Boekstart in childcare’ program, is led by Gonny Apol from Biblionet Groningen, with support from a local expert for explanations in Papiamento.

Gift

Afterwards, parents can register their child for free membership of the library and receive a Boekstart suitcase with three books.