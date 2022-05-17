Real estate tax assessments are coming 

KRALENDIJk – The Tax Office will send out the real estate tax assessments for 2021 this month.

Real estate tax is levied on owners of immovable properties such as a second home and company buildings on Bonaire, Saba, and Saint Eustatius. The property used by the owner as his or her main residence is exempt from real estate tax and is covered by the land tax. You can consult our website for other exemptions.

The real estate tax rate is 17.5%. This rate is applied to a calculated income of 4% of the value of the immovable property. This means that the actual tax rate is 0.7% of the value of the immovable property.

Surtax on Bonaire

The real estate tax rate is increased by a surcharge of 30% for immovable properties on Bonaire for the benefit of the Public Entity of Bonaire.

The real estate tax assessment form states how you can pay. The assessment must be paid as a lump sum. If this leads to difficulties, you can agree on a payment plan with the recipient of the Tax Office CN.