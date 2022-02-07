Red Cross St. Eustatius looking for new Board members













ORANJESTAD- The Red Cross Foundation on St. Eustatius is still looking for two more board members to join the Board of the organization.

While the recruitment drive in December 2021 has yielded some candidates, there are two more vacancies on the Board, in this case for the Chair and for the Treasurer position.

According to Daniela Richardson of Red Cross Statia, the organization can still use more volunteers also. Intersted parties, both for the Board positions and to volunteer, can contact her on +5993186606 or send an e-mail to statiaredcrossinfo@gmail.com.