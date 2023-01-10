10 januari 2023 12:37 pm

BES Reporter

Red Cross Statia looking for additional volunteers

While the organization has already grown in recent time, there is still place for more volunteers. Photo: Red Cross St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The Red Cross organization on St. Eustatius is looking for more volunteers. In total, about 20 new volunteers can be placed at the organisation. 

“We expect a very busy year with lots of events and trainings. The new volunteers will help us to have more capacity for daytime events and night time events”, according to the organization. 

Volunteers get the chance to travel to neighboring islands for trainings and possibly The Netherlands for training and activities.

Mail

Interested parties are encouraged to express their interest in becoming a volunteer by sending an e-mail to statiaredcross@gmail.com


