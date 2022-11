ORANJESTAD- Earlier this month, the Red Cross organizations of the Dutch Caribbean met in Aruba for the yearly Over Sea Branch (OSB) meeting.

The meeting brought all managers and board members of all 6 Dutch Caribbean Islands Together.

Next year the OSB meeting will be held on St.Eustatius. Daniela Roosberg from Red Cross Statia says the organization is looking forward to have the Red Cross family join them on the ‘Hidden Gem’.