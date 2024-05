Bonaire Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire organizes ReeFiesta 2024 this Saturday Redactie 22-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

All volunteers are welcome. Photo: RRFB

KRALENDIJK – The Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, will be organizing their ReeFiesta 2024, a free, island-wide event celebrating World Reef Awareness Day.

Divers and snorkelers of all skill levels can participate in hands-on coral restoration activities alongside the RRFB team and 13 participating dive shops. Sponsored by Orco Bank, Rocargo, Hooked by Sunsets RestroBAR, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and Brandaris BV, the event includes educational presentations, guided snorkel tours, and synchronized shore dives across Bonaire’s nursery sites. The day concludes with an evening celebration at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort featuring engaging speakers, small bites, and a raffle.