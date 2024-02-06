ReforeStatia gives away 68 trees at Taste of The Cultures

ORANJESTAD- The team of STENAPA’s Reforestation project recently hosted a booth at “Taste of The Cultures” and offered the community trees for “adoption”.

The booth, which was quite popular, saw 68 trees relocate to people’s garden. During the event on 25th January 2024, members of the public were also given instructions on how to plant their trees to ensure they thrive in their new homes. Once planted, the trees will provide fruits and flowers to enjoy while contributing to reducing the erosion on Statia by stabilizing the soil and creating habitat for our local wildlife.

It was an opportunity for the community and the team to discuss the project’s progress or put in a request for a tree not available on that day. It was also an educational booth, for young people who were invited to learn more about trees and erosion through interactive activities. The youth also tested their knowledge on tree identification by matching leaves and fruit and understand the concept of erosion by using a simple model.

Volunteer

Members of the community, especially avid gardeners, were also invited to get involved and volunteer. Those interested could coordinate with ReforeStatia to also plant trees at the reforestation sites along the erosion-prone coast of the island, at a time convenient to them. Contact the project coordinator via email (beatrice.zampieri@statiapark.org) or WhatsApp (+1 721 581 7082) if you are interested in organizing a small planting session with ReforeStatia.